Shropshire Festivals owner scoops top award

Beth Heath, owner of the award-winning events company, Shropshire Festivals, has scooped the award for Business Chameleon at the National Business Women’s Awards 2020/21 at an awards ceremony in Wembley.

Beth Heath receiving her award

The award recognises the work of professionals who have adapted, diversified or changed careers amid the challenges over the last 18 months. During the pandemic, unable to hold their usual festivals, the business held a drive-in series of events, launched a new hamper business, built up the online directory – Shropshire Food and Drink, united the nation with Carols on the Doorstep and grew their sister business – marketing agency Shropshire ThinkTank.

This isn’t the only award news from the events company this year. Shropshire Festivals has been crowned the regional winner in the rural enterprise category of the Countryside Alliance Awards, and they have been shortlisted as a finalist for The Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award in the Midlands region of the 2021/22 Rural Business Awards.

- Advertisement -

As well as launching new ventures in the last 18 months, Mrs Heath has also stepped up to Chair the Shropshire Business Board and Chair Visit Shropshire, the region’s destination management organisation, as well as continuing to lecture at University Centre Shrewsbury on Events Management.

Commenting on the awards news, Mrs Heath said: “I was not expecting to win the award and was happy to just be at an in person event – but I am absolutely over the moon to win this award!

“I’m so proud of my team for adapting to the pandemic, helping the business to pivot and rolling with my new business ideas. There’s no way I could do any of it without them, my supportive family, our loyal sponsors and our fantastic volunteers.

“It means so much to be recognised for our hard work – the recent award news celebrates our creativity in adapting to challenges and our commitment to providing a service to the community.

“We are going to celebrate by doing what we love best – hosting fun festivals! We have lots lined up for the rest of the year, including Festival on the Field, Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Carols on the Doorstep.”