International recognition for Telford IT business

Telford based, data analytics consultancy, Purple Frog Systems Ltd have been awarded the status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partners.

The Purple Frog Systems Ltd. team with their certificates

This lists the company among Microsoft’s most highly accredited independent technical support providers and is recognition of the excellent work delivered within the field of Data Analytics.

The company continues to grow from strength to strength during difficult times for businesses across the UK. The reward follows a dedication throughout the company to strive for excellence within their field.

Priding themselves on investment in people Purple Frog place strong emphasis on training, upskilling and giving their staff the best development opportunities available. This has been paid back with a number of successful Microsoft certification results across the team.

Alex Whittles, Director and Microsoft Most Valuable Professional said: “We are and will continue to be a people-centric business. Always learning and evolving.”

Recently, Purple Frog have also taken on their second apprentice. Working with Telford College as part of a Shropshire economic skills recovery programme. Enabling them to stay connected to their local roots whilst delivering world class service and solutions to global clients.