Employees at Shropshire-based Addo take on Yorkshire hike for charity

Employees Addo Food Group have supported Macmillan Cancer Support by hiking over Yorkshire Dales to raise vital funds.

Dominic Parton, Andy Hart and Kyle Urquhart

Shropshire employees Andy Hart and Kyle Urquhurt teamed up with Dominic Parton from recruitment firm and one of the group’s suppliers Staffline to walk 26 miles, raising a total of £750 for the charity.

Andy Hart, skilled operative at Addo Food Group said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported us or generously donated to our hike, which was in memory of Dominic’s grandma. It was definitely a challenge, but I’m thrilled that we pushed ourselves to reach our goal and we managed to raise money for Macmillan.”

- Advertisement -

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of Britain’s largest charities, which provides specialist health care, information and financial support to those affected by cancer. The team at Macmillan campaign for better cancer care, specifically the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have on people and their families.

Deborah Bolton CEO of Addo Food Group said: “We’re delighted that Andrew and Kyle have raised much-needed funds for such a worthy cause, and we are really proud of them for getting involved in the challenge.

“Most of us have been affected by cancer at some point in our lives, so this charity is one that is close to our hearts and it’s incredibly important that we can support them where we can.”