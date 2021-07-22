Shropshire Chamber praised for ‘fantastic’ international trade support

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has been praised for the ‘fantastic job’ it is doing to offer international trade advice to the county’s importers and exporters.

Members of the Chamber’s international trade team, from left, Ingrid Griffiths, Will Higgins, Steven Rushton and Caroline Volles Loos

ChamberCustoms Limited, part of the British Chambers of Commerce, has given the Shropshire team a completely clean bill of health in its latest audit.

The Shropshire team, based at the Chamber’s offices in Telford, handled import and export queries worth nearly £2.4 million during the first four months of the year.

And the comment on the ChamberCustoms Limited audit report for both areas, which included import deals worth more than £1.4 million, was: “Congratulations – fantastic job!”

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “Our brokerage services, helping companies to navigate the many changes to international trade rules, only launched at the start of the year.

“So much has been achieved in such a short space of time, and our international trade team continues to grow to meet demand.

“We are delighted to have come through this audit with flying colours, and want to say a big thanks to our team for the cracking job they have done – and continue to do – on behalf of Shropshire businesses.”

ChamberCustoms is the customs advisory, training and brokerage service delivered through Chambers of Commerce across the UK.

It harnesses the reach, expertise and knowledge of the British Chamber network to offer a fast, reliable and compliant service.

Ruth said: “Our borders are changing, the rules of the game are shifting and traders need to build or reset their customs processes.

“We’re able to offer a ‘one stop shop’ with direct links to all sea, air, rail and road ports and terminals in the UK. We’ll help you keep control while we do the hard stuff, acting in your best interests every time.”

ChamberCustoms is ready to respond to increased demand for compliant-led services, and can make your customs declarations on behalf of businesses.