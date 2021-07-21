techtimeout shortlisted for award

A company committed to helping strike a better life-technology balance has been shortlisted for a major award.

Stephanie Henson, Neil Lloyd and Kate Oakley of techtimeout

techtimeout, based in Shrewsbury but covering the whole country, was launched last year to raise awareness of the importance of taking time out from technology and to provide support to people striving for better health and wellbeing.

It came about after a recognition of growing dependency and time spent on social media, the internet, Smartphones, iPads, laptops, tablets, texts and emails – raising concerns about the detrimental effects on health.

- Advertisement -

The company is one of six shortlisted nominations in the Health and Wellbeing category at the 2021 Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the Midland Region. The winners will be announced in September.

The awards were launched in 2012 to raise awareness of the achievements of British entrepreneurs and this year sees 118 nominations from 95 businesses across 16 categories in the Midlands section of the awards.

An awards spokesperson said: “Congratulations, techtimeout! We received a record 4,800 entries this year across our eight regions, so it has never been tougher to make the shortlist.

“Given the events of the past year, it is incredibly reassuring to have received so many entries and techtimeout deserves huge praise for being in a position to be named a finalist. We are now entering the judging process.”

Stephanie Henson, of techtimeout, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. It recognises the important work we have been doing over the last year in raising awareness about the dangers to health and wellbeing of excessive time spent on technology.

“Since we launched techtimeout we have been overwhelmed by the interest and enquiries we have received from businesses and individuals from all over about what they can do to help achieve that better life-work balance.

“techtimeout has a team of healthcare professionals and ambassadors all committed to raising awareness of the dangers of too much technology in people’s lives and are able to help through a range of solutions.”

Last year’s awards were held virtually due to the pandemic but organisers are hoping that people will be able to attend in person at this year’s ceremony in September.