Aico ladies take on the Pedal Pushers bike ride challenge

Aico hosted Adrenaline Sporting Events ladies only Pedal Pushers event on Sunday 18 July, with Aico colleagues also getting involved in the challenge to raise money for The Movement Centre.

Rebecca Cumblidge, Aico Finance Clerk, Kelly Hodgetts, Aico Internal Sales Manager, Jane Pritchard, Aico Community Liaison

The Pedal Pushers event began at Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry and brought together varied participants from first timers of all ages through to competitive cyclists. The event offered 30-mile and 45-mile routes with Aico colleagues opting for the 30-mile route, raising over £600 in aid of local charity The Movement Centre, with additional colleagues volunteering to help co-ordinate the event.

Rebecca Cumblidge, Finance Clerk at Aico who took part in the challenge commented:

“I initially decided to take part following a suggestion from a colleague so we can support each other during training and on the day. What spurred me on was raising money for The Movement Centre and the encouragement from my friends and family. The ride itself was really fun and very hot! There was a fantastic atmosphere here at Aico before we set off. I am extremely proud of Kelly, Jane and myself for completing the challenge in under two and a half hours and that we all smashed our fundraising targets. I look forward to completing next year’s 45-mile challenge.”

Internal Sales Manager, Kelly Hodgetts, enjoyed the event and said:

“I was happy to sign up and support the Movement Centre, the work they do and the profound difference it makes to the lives of the children they support, and their families is amazing. When it came to the actual ride, I was not sure what to expect and how much the weather would affect us as it was a hot one. Overall, it was a great experience, the route was beautiful, the support was fantastic, we finished in a respectable time and there was cake at the finish.”

Alan Lewis, Founder and Owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events was delighted with the event adding:

“I have wanted to put on a ladies only ride for a number of years after being aware of the gender gap in cycling, so to see 100 ladies at Aico on Sunday was a fabulous feeling. All the riders who started the event finished in good health and with big smiles. To have ladies travel from Birmingham, South Wales and the Northwest was brilliant to see. A special thank you must go out to the volunteers, sponsors, St Johns Ambulance and Aico for hosting this special event.”

The Pedal Pushers event is as part of a series of events they are supporting this summer, ran by local sporting company Adrenaline Sporting Events; Aico also recently hosted the Midnight ride in June, and are headline sponsors of the upcoming Oswestry 10k.