Autocraft Telford appoint new marketing consultant

Autocraft Telford have expanded their team by appointing a new marketing consultant to support their plans to successfully develop their marketing strategy and performance.

Pictured are Tina Williams, Jon Gidney, Darren Fielding and Matt Fielding at Autocraft Telford

The new team member, Jon Gidney, is based locally in Shrewsbury and has worked successfully with a wide range of businesses throughout the UK over the past 15 years.

Jon is delighted to join the team at Autocraft Telford, and will be working across the group of companies in Telford and Shrewsbury. He will also be attending events representing the company, and activating sponsorships and partnerships for the business.

Autocraft Telford is Shropshire’s leading accident repair centre, approved by more manufacturers than any other body shop in Shropshire with the capability of repairing both major and minor damage for all types of vehicles including BMW, Citroen, Peugeot, DS, Nissan, Honda, Vauxhall, Volvo, MINI, Mitsubishi, Hyundai and Kia.

With over 40 year’s of experience they can guarantee vehicles will be treated as if it was their own, and their state of the art bodyshop in Telford is a shining example of a modern day repair facility.

Autocraft Telford’s directors, Matt and Darren Fielding are delighted to welcome Jon to the team; “We are keen to increase our engagement and support within the local community and to improve our marketing strategy and performance. This is an exciting new role that we’ve created within the business and we are delighted to welcome Jon as part of our team.”