Law firm’s Agricultural & Rural Services grows its crop of top talent

A top-ranked Shropshire agricultural and rural services legal team has been further strengthened with one of its experienced members qualifying as a solicitor.

The agricultural & rural services team at FBC Manby Bowdler: Sarah Baugh, Megan Price, Anna Russell and Tom Devey

Megan Price joined FBC Manby Bowdler in 2017 as a paralegal in the wills, probate & lifetime planning department. In 2018, she began a training contract with the firm and moved to be part of the specialist agricultural & rural services team, which is recognised as one of the best in the UK, in 2019. She recently qualified as a solicitor.

Partner and head of the agricultural team, Sarah Baugh said: “It has been a pleasure to watch Megan blossom at FBC Manby Bowdler, and to support her studies to advance her legal skills and knowledge.

- Advertisement -

“Her enthusiasm and solid understanding of agricultural and rural law is an asset to the firm and our clients and we look forward to watching her grow into her new role as a solicitor at the firm.”

Megan specialises in land and rural property law and has experience in the sale, purchase, secured lending, leases, easements, covenants, first registrations of title and other associated matters.

She is just one of FBC Manby Bowdler’s talented team which focuses on resolving legal matters for the agricultural sector in the West Midlands, Worcestershire, Shropshire and beyond.

Three of the team’s consultants – partners Tom Devey and Sarah Baugh, and senior solicitor Anna Russell – are Fellows of the Agricultural Law Association (ALA), often consulted by government on legislative and policy changes.

Tom and Sarah were also singled out for praise in independent legal guide Chambers 2021 when the team’s expertise was ranked among the best in the Midlands.

The agricultural & rural services team also received a top tier ranking in the 2020 Legal 500 guide, which recommends the best law firms and lawyers in the region.