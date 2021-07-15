Enreach welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

Business communications provider, Enreach, has further expanded its UK senior leadership team by welcoming Violetta Parylo as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Violetta Parylo

Parylo joins the business from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors after 11 years in senior roles. Violetta has worked in a variety of sectors, ranging from private equity to technology and telecoms.

As Chief Financial Officer, Violetta takes responsibility for the UK billing and finance teams at Enreach and will steer the business through its next phase of growth.

Speaking of her new role, Parylo said: “I’m excited to be joining the team at Enreach. The company has ambitious plans for the rest of 2021 and beyond, which I can’t wait to help shape. We are focused on delivering the best possible solutions to our customers and expanding our offering here in the UK.”

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, said “We’re thrilled to welcome Violetta to the team as Chief Financial Officer. With her background, Violetta is a great fit for Enreach and how we are planning to grow. Violetta is a very driven leader, with a relentless focus on doing things well, and is well suited to this role with a growth, acquisition, and transformational agenda.”