16.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Enreach welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Business communications provider, Enreach, has further expanded its UK senior leadership team by welcoming Violetta Parylo as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Violetta Parylo
Violetta Parylo

Parylo joins the business from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors after 11 years in senior roles. Violetta has worked in a variety of sectors, ranging from private equity to technology and telecoms.

As Chief Financial Officer, Violetta takes responsibility for the UK billing and finance teams at Enreach and will steer the business through its next phase of growth.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of her new role, Parylo said: “I’m excited to be joining the team at Enreach. The company has ambitious plans for the rest of 2021 and beyond, which I can’t wait to help shape. We are focused on delivering the best possible solutions to our customers and expanding our offering here in the UK.”

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, said “We’re thrilled to welcome Violetta to the team as Chief Financial Officer. With her background, Violetta is a great fit for Enreach and how we are planning to grow. Violetta is a very driven leader, with a relentless focus on doing things well, and is well suited to this role with a growth, acquisition, and transformational agenda.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP