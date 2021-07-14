Shrewsbury’s Halon Menswear celebrates 70th anniversary

Shrewsbury’s Halon Menswear today celebrates its 70th anniversary of trading on the High Street.

Pictured outside Halon Menswear are from left Andrew Prow with former manager John Brake along with Gareth Ellis and Paul Lord

The company started trading as Halon at 46/47 High Street in Shrewsbury on 14 July 1951 and is today the oldest retailer on High Street still trading in the same location under the same name.

The business was originally Vickery who was at 38 High Street in 1888 before moving to 46/47 High Street in 1929.

Mr Vickery purchased the building in 1914 firstly renting the shop to AA Insurance before relocating his menswear shop in 1929. In 1949 the business was sold to Mr G N Davies who, due to ill health, sold the business to the Halon family in 1951.

A young man, namely John Brake, had worked for Mr Davies for six weeks before the business was sold. John was kept on and remained with Halon Menswear until his well-deserved retirement in 2001.

A company spokesperson said: “In the past when we have reached a milestone such as the business’s 100th birthday we have a celebratory event. Due to the pandemic, we are keeping the 70th anniversary low key.

“However, to celebrate the shop’s 70th anniversary we are offering the chance to win a £70 voucher to spend at Halon Menswear. There are forms at the shop for those who wish to enter or there is an entry on our website. The winner will be announced on Saturday 31 July.”