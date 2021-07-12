Food company completes letting at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

Oriental Food Express Limited has completed the letting of modern detached commercial premises at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Unit 1 at Ubique Business Park

The company plans to use Unit 1 at Ubique Business Park, March Way for the storage and distribution of food products.



The property, which also includes two-storey offices and a large shared yard, extends to approximately 10,178 sq ft.



Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s a substantial unit and we are pleased to have completed a letting to Oriental Food Express Limited, with the property let within just a few weeks of being marketed.



“These are additional premises for the company and we wish them continued success.



“The unit is prominently positioned within Ubique Business Park in the centre of Battlefield Enterprise Park.”



The property provides a large open plan warehouse, which has an eaves height of 6.75m, with a 4.5m high electric roller shutter access door at the front. It also benefits from excellent on-site car parking and delivery facilities.



The property became available as Sourcebynet UK Ltd, the previous tenant, has relocated to larger premises close by as part of an expansion programme.

