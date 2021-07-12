18.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 12, 2021

Building firm offers a helping hand to Shrewsbury community groups

By Shropshire Live Business

A building contractor is looking for charities and community groups in Shrewsbury that need a helping hand with building as part of its pledge to support the areas where it works.

Pave Aways is looking to support groups with free building assistance as part of its programme of community benefits whilst working on new school buildings in Shrewsbury for Shropshire Council
Pave Aways is looking to support groups with free building assistance as part of its programme of community benefits whilst working on new school buildings in Shrewsbury for Shropshire Council

Pave Aways wants to identify a community hall, centre or sports club where it can provide general repairs, decorating or plastering free of charge as it builds new school facilities for Shropshire Council at Harlescott Junior School in Featherbed Lane.

Pave Aways has already carried out vital repair work to the Kynaston Road Community Centre. 

Vandals had got into the centre and deliberately removed waste pipework under sinks, flooding the building. As well as replacing broken pipework and repairing and replacing the areas of the damaged floor following the flood, the team also improved access to the centre, renewed handrails in the hall, replaced the office door, patched and skimmed the ceilings, decorated throughout with help from volunteers and cleaned the building.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are committed to supporting the communities where we work and want to pay something back to those organisations that deserve our help.

“It might be a community hall that needs a lick of paint, a sports pavilion that needs some updating or another building that provides facilities for local people that is in need of our professional skills.”

The company is also searching for young and unemployed people who want to learn more about construction to work with it on these community projects.

Steven added: “We also want to invite people who are out of work to join us in these community projects and get some free construction experience. We will give them some advice and training so they can learn more about the sector and possibly open up new career opportunities for them.”

Any community organisation or person interested in working with Pave Aways should email michelle.benjamin@paveaways.co.uk. 

