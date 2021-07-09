Well-known Shrewsbury florist moves to new home

A well-known Shrewsbury florist has moved to a new home in the town’s Darwin Centre.

Lorraine Johnson outside the new Lipstick and Gin unit in the Darwin Centre

Owned by Lorraine Johnson, Lipstick and Gin was based in the Pride Hill Centre for 15 years and their floral displays and bouquets became a well-known sight to people visiting Shrewsbury town centre.

Now, as part of plans to redevelop the Pride Hill Centre, Lipstick and Gin have relocated to a new unit close to the Darwin Centre’s main entrance, from where they began trading on 14 June.

- Advertisement -

Lorraine said: “After many years in the Pride Hill Centre we were very excited to move up the hill to the Darwin Centre.

“We’re delighted with our new unit, and have been thrilled to welcome customers new and old since we opened last month.

“The first few weeks of trading in our new home have gone really well and we look forward to supplying people with flowers for all occasions for many years to come.

“I’m really pleased to see the shopping centres supporting local independent businesses, and making time and space to incorporate them into the centres – including the set up of The Collective independents traders’ gallery last year.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said:

“For many years Lipstick and Gin have been one of the most popular and most recognisable businesses in the Pride Hill Centre

“I’m really pleased that Lorraine and her team have relocated to a new unit in the Darwin Centre, where the sights and smells of their wonderful arrangements will continue to greet and delight visitors to the town.

“I wish them every success in their new home.”

Other stores that have already relocated from the Pride Hill Centre to the Darwin Centre include Meg Hawkins Art, Mollie’s sweetshop, and F.Hinds, as well as the shops that are now located in The Collective independent traders’ gallery.

The Entertainer is set to open its new store in the Darwin Centre this Saturday, with a new Clarks store due to open in mid July.