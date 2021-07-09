New business to become first zero-waste shop in Wellington

A new sustainable retail outlet in Wellington is set to hit two important milestones.

Keli King outside her new zero-waste store in Wellington

The Little Green Pantry will become the first zero-waste shop in Wellington and the 100th to ‘graduate’ from a business support programme in the county.

Keli King decided to launch the venture in a bid to reduce plastic and help people become more environmentally friendly.

“I started The Little Green Pantry whilst on maternity leave in from my job in waste management after watching the BBC documentary ‘War on Plastic,” explained Keli, who lives in Madeley.

“I realised I wasn’t doing enough by sorting and recycling my household waste so started looking for a more sustainable way to shop.

“When I started looking into this the nearest zero waste store was in Shrewsbury so I came up with the plan to start my own refill pop up stall where people could fill their own containers with food and cleaning liquids rather than taking home a load of plastic waste.”

She built the business up by ‘popping up’ at various events and local markets, diversified into deliveries and then completed the Marches ‘Step up’ business support programme overseen by Bridgnorth consultancy Good2Great.

“I have had a great response from the public and also received a Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street Grant, helping me to secure a permanent shop in Wellington which will open on July 9.

“The support from Good2Great has been brilliant – they explained everything in an easy way and the chance to speak to other start up businesses was excellent, allowing us to bounce ideas off each other and tap into different expertise and contacts.

“The course gave me lots of new ideas for things like marketing and has made me plan more for the future.

“With the help of Good2Great and community groups like Love Wellington, I feel The Little Green Pantry has a bright future in Wellington and I’m very excited to be able to provide a sustainable shopping experience to the town and beyond. “I would definitely recommend