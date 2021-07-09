Hatfields Jaguar Shrewsbury donates tennis equipment to local primary school

Hatfields Jaguar Shrewsbury has served up a car-full of crucial tennis equipment to Mereside CE Primary School as part of Jaguar UK’s nationwide campaign with The Championships, Wimbledon 2021 to establish the next generation of tennis talent.

A Wimbledon-branded all-electric Jaguar I-PACE arrived at Mereside CE Primary School, stocked with tennis rackets, balls, nets, Jaguar water bottles and more

This nationwide initiative by Jaguar engages with local schools and communities, donating tennis nets, rackets and balls that will encourage children to partake in the physical activity recommended to help them recover from a year lost to the pandemic.

Jonathan Cole, Sales Manager at Hatfields Jaguar Shrewsbury said:

“Like everyone in the country we’ve been transfixed by the action on the courts at Wimbledon this year, and we’re only too happy to share some of our enthusiasm with the local community. The last year has been especially hard on children, isolated from their friends and missing out on crucial learning and physical activity, so anything we can do to brighten their days and establish a lifelong hobby – or even career – is extremely valuable for us.”

Jonathan Cole arrived at Mereside CE Primary School in a special Wimbledon-branded all-electric Jaguar I-PACE stocked full of tennis gear. Jonathan handed over the crucial equipment to Ffion Carr, Principal of Mereside CE Primary School and an expectant group of enthusiastic children.

Ffion Carr said: “We’re extremely grateful to the team at Hatfields and to Jaguar UK for their support. This tennis equipment will bring real joy to our kids after a tough year and we’ll be keeping an eye out for the next Johanna Konta or Andy Murray in our ranks.”

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK added: “The recent pandemic has brought huge disruption to children and young people’s lives. In many cases children are much less active than before. With everything unlocking, we at Jaguar are wanting to encourage children to return to regular exercise and enjoy playing sport collectively. Through our partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, we are proud to be delivering a national programme that will help build a tennis legacy to communities who need support the most.”