EvaStore Document Management to host charity golf day

EvaStore Document Management will be holding their annual charity golf day in aid of Hope House and Ty Gobaith, at Oswestry Golf Club on Friday 16 July.

Vicky Bradbeer, Sales and Marketing Coordinator at EvaStore pictured with Lynsey Kilvert, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House

The Oswestry company, based on Artillery Business Park, are hoping to top last year’s total of £4,000 with the help of players, sponsors and local businesses. The day will include a fourball team competition, raffle, hole prizes and even the chance to win a Jaguar car!

Vicky Bradbeer, Sales and Marketing Coordinator at EvaStore, said: “We have 22 teams who have entered the event which is fantastic. We really appreciate the support of all entrants and the generosity of local businesses who have provided sponsorship, raffle prizes and donations, to help us raise as much money as possible for this very worthy cause.”

Lynsey Kilvert, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House, said: “The past 16 months have been so difficult for Hope House Children’s Hospices. We saw our fundraising income fall, our PPE costs increase and our shops close their doors. Despite this, our hospices have remained open throughout and we have continued to provide end of life care in our hospices and at home, post death and crisis care. We have also been providing virtual support to our families by telephone and video calls and we are now starting to see children return to our hospices for routine respite care. We could not have done this without the incredible support of our local community who continue to ensure that we can be there for local children and families who need our help. We are forever grateful to EvaStore for supporting us so generously throughout these difficult times.”

As well as this annual charity day, EvaStore also participate in community outreach through active involvement in the junior coaching program at Oswestry Golf Club, have supported the local Borderland Rotary Club with a shredding event, with further events planned, along with the sponsorship of the Oswestry 10K to come later in the year.

Patrick Evans, Managing Director of the family run firm said: “We are very proud to be able to continue our support of local charities and events, particularly in this case for such an amazing local cause. We look forward to what I’m sure will be a great day at Oswestry Golf Club and I hope that all the players will enjoy their game and dig deep to help us raise as much as we possibly can for Hope House Ty Gobaith”.