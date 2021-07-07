20 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Enreach celebrates double win at prestigious Channel Champions Awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based business communications provider, Enreach, has won two industry awards at the prestigious Channel Champions Awards.

The company was victorious in the Reseller Marketing Team category and the Reseller Sales Support Team category, taking home the trophies.

The provider was also highly commended in the Reseller Billing and Finance category and the Reseller People and Culture category.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won two awards at this year’s Channel Champions Awards. This is a true testament to the hard work of our teams over the past eighteen months. We were up against some fantastic competition and we’d like to say a huge well done to all other winners and finalists.”

The Channel Champions was the first awards ceremony in the telecoms calendar since the pandemic began and celebrated the best of the best in the industry. 

