Ironbridge pub and B&B unveils refurbished accommodation

An Ironbridge pub and B&B has unveiled its recently refurbished accommodation to support tourism to the town this summer and secure jobs at the venue for the future.

Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

The Water Rat, which sits in an idyllic riverside location on Buildwas Road, has six comfortable and spacious en-suite bedrooms in a Georgian town house next door to the inn.

Its owners, The Ironbridge Pubs Group – which also operates the nearby White Hart Inn – have invested £35,000 in developing the rooms using local firms, including designers Greenwood & Willis Ltd and Ironbridge-based builders RWS.

One of the recently refurbished bedrooms at The Water Rat Inn

Veteran Ironbridge pub operator Alex Nicoll, who runs both The Water Rat and the White Hart, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to make this investment, especially in our local economy and to be able to secure jobs in the Gorge.

“We’re so proud to be based in Ironbridge and we’re looking forward to welcoming more overnight visitors and those seeking a explore everything our wonderful county has to offer.”