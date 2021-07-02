Six lawyers promoted to associates at Shropshire law firm

Shropshire law firm, Lanyon Bowdler, has unveiled six new associates – all promoted lawyers from within the firm.

Lanyon Bowdler’s six new associates – all promoted lawyers from within the firm

It comes at a time when the firm is seeing an ongoing expansion to meet increasing demand for its services and follows a number of recent new appointments across all areas, both legal and administrative.

Brian Evans, Lanyon Bowdler’s managing partner, said: “One of the things I really enjoy is seeing people develop in their roles, and progress within the firm. It gives me great pleasure, therefore, to announce the promotion of our new associates.

“Natasha Gibbons, Laura Weir, Liz Farrell, Rita Ella, Karen Clarke and Jennifer Monaghan all work extremely hard for their clients and I warmly congratulate them on their new appointments. I wish them all the best for the future in their new roles.”

Natasha Gibbons joined Lanyon Bowdler as a trainee solicitor in 2015 and qualified in 2017. She is a member of the clinical negligence department, representing adults and children who have suffered a range of injuries.

Since March last year she has led the 17-strong team of people who screen all new enquiries.

Laura Weir joined Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team in September 2020, having decided to move back to Mid Wales after working in London.

She has a particular interest in brain, spine and birth injury claims, as well as cases arising from the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Liz Farrell is another success story, joining the firm as a trainee solicitor in 2013. She is a member of the private client team, specialising in the preparation of Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney, as well as the administration of estates.

Rita Ella started at Lanyon Bowdler in February 2019. She works in the private client department and assists head of department, Edward Rees, in dealing with complex trust matters.

Jennifer Monaghan also trained with the firm, and now focuses on commercial property where she has extensive experience in advising landlords and tenants in relation to commercial leases.

Chartered Legal Executive Karen Clarke joined the firm in 1996, and is a member of the personal injury department where, having developed her skills and knowledge, she works on high-value cases including brain injuries and fatal claims.