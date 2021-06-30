Prime commercial development opportunity site for sale in Telford town centre

A prime site within Telford town centre’s main business district is for sale as an attractive commercial development opportunity.

The site for sale within Telford town centre’s main business district offers scope for a range of potential uses, subject to planning

Towler Shaw Roberts has been instructed to market the former Reynolds House site on Ironmasters Way, which offers scope for a range of potential uses, subject to planning.



Close to Telford and Wrekin Council’s defined Northern Quarter area, the substantial site extends to approximately one acre (0.404 hectares).



TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “The site is located within the office/business district of the central Telford area and is identified as a strategic employment area within the Telford & Wrekin Local Area Plan 2011-2031.



“In light of the planning policy and given the presence of a number of high-rise buildings in the vicinity, the development of the site lends itself to a similar high-rise scheme.



“It offers potential for a headquarter office building or an alternative mixed use opportunity, subject to planning and other statutory consents.



“We anticipate a high level of interest given its excellent location.”



The site is within convenient walking distance of Telford town centre’s covered shopping area and large public car parks.



Telford Central train station, accessed via a separate foot bridge, is nearby.



The site also benefits from convenient access to the main communication routes serving Telford and the wider area via the M54 motorway and the A442 Queensway.



A number of significant office buildings are located in the immediate vicinity, including Darby House and Telford Plaza, with the central administration offices of Telford and Wrekin Council at Addenbrooke House directly opposite.

