20.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Prime commercial development opportunity site for sale in Telford town centre

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A prime site within Telford town centre’s main business district is for sale as an attractive commercial development opportunity.

The site for sale within Telford town centre's main business district offers scope for a range of potential uses, subject to planning
The site for sale within Telford town centre’s main business district offers scope for a range of potential uses, subject to planning

Towler Shaw Roberts has been instructed to market the former Reynolds House site on Ironmasters Way, which offers scope for a range of potential uses, subject to planning.

Close to Telford and Wrekin Council’s defined Northern Quarter area, the substantial site extends to approximately one acre (0.404 hectares).

TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “The site is located within the office/business district of the central Telford area and is identified as a strategic employment area within the Telford & Wrekin Local Area Plan 2011-2031.

“In light of the planning policy and given the presence of a number of high-rise buildings in the vicinity, the development of the site lends itself to a similar high-rise scheme.

“It offers potential for a headquarter office building or an alternative mixed use opportunity, subject to planning and other statutory consents.

“We anticipate a high level of interest given its excellent location.”

The site is within convenient walking distance of Telford town centre’s covered shopping area and large public car parks.

Telford Central train station, accessed via a separate foot bridge, is nearby.

The site also benefits from convenient access to the main communication routes serving Telford and the wider area via the M54 motorway and the A442 Queensway.

A number of significant office buildings are located in the immediate vicinity, including Darby House and Telford Plaza, with the central administration offices of Telford and Wrekin Council at Addenbrooke House directly opposite.

- Advertisement -
Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP