Six Shropshire companies shortlisted in Rural Business Awards

Six Shropshire companies are in the running to be named as the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.

Organik Orangutan from Newport is one of the six Shropshire businesses shortlisted

The six Shropshire companies that have been shortlisted at the 2021/2022 Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon, are:

– Meg Hawkins Art from Shrewsbury – Best Rural Creative or Artisan Business

– Organik Orangutan from Newport – Best Rural Creative or Artisan Business

– Poetry Pharmacy from Bishop’s Castle – Best Rural Creative or Artisan Business

– Ludlow Farmshop from Ludlow – Best Rural Food or Drink Business

– Staysafe PPE Ltd. from Nr Bridgnorth – Best Rural Innovation

– Shropshire Festivals Ironbridge – The Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award

The businesses will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final. The regional final will be held virtually on Friday 8th October 2021, with the National Final taking place early next year.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after being shortlisted for an award, Rosie Cantrill from Organik Orangutan said:

“We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for a Rural Business Award. Knowing companies like Amazon support and recognise what we are doing gives us a great boost and we’re really looking forward to being part of the Regional Finals of the Rural Business Awards in October.”

“Amazon has proudly supported the Rural Business Awards since 2017 and each year, the quality of the entries gets better and better,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “I’d like to congratulate the businesses for their place on the shortlist and wish them and their regional peers the best of luck at the awards.”

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are excited to celebrate the 2021/2022 awards after such a challenging year for businesses. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to all the shortlisted businesses and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”

The Rural Business Awards is the creation of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of the UK.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

To find out more, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk