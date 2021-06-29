Shropshire shipping company launches export mentoring scheme to celebrate 25 years

A Shropshire shipping company is celebrating 25 years in business by launching a new mentoring scheme for SMEs looking to take their first steps into international trade.

Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Telford-based Global Freight Services

Global Freight Services, based in Halesfield, is giving 25 businesses the opportunity to grow their sales through export with its new support and advice programme.

The company has a long and successful track record of helping small to medium sized businesses get started on their export journey and Managing Director Anton Gunter said the new mentoring scheme would play a significant role in helping more Shropshire businesses to sell their goods and services overseas.

He said: “For the last 25 years we have taken great pride in the fact that we are able to make the shipping process as straightforward and as predictable as possible for clients who are new to international trade so it seems fitting to celebrate our 25th anniversary doing what we do best and that is supporting businesses who are looking to move freight globally for the first time.

“The new mentoring programme will provide one-to-one support and targeted advice to business owners on international trade and the processes involved and those accessing the scheme will be supported for up to six months by our specialist trade advisers.

“Exporting can often seem like a complex and challenging step forward but our aim is to help de-mystify that process and open up new markets for growth. It’s a great opportunity for any company wanting to start selling overseas.”

Mr Gunter added: “Shropshire is home to some incredibly ambitious young businesses and if armed with the right knowledge and skills they have the scope to become an international success and we can help make that happen.

“Furthermore, changes brought about by Brexit means there is a real opportunity for businesses to explore markets beyond Europe across the rest of the world.

Global Freight Services was founded in July 1996 by Nicole Gunter and has grown to become one of the county’s leading international freight experts, demonstrating year on year growth.

It specialises in a range of services including import, export and cross trade, courier services, warehouse distribution and international house moves.

The company has won several professional awards over the years including Shropshire Small Business of the Year in 2010 and more recently it has supported hundreds of small businesses through the Brexit Transition by operating as one of the Federation of Small Businesses go-to experts on international trade.

Places for the new international trade mentoring programme are limited to 25 and to apply businesses should email Mr Gunter at sales@global-freight.co.uk or call 01952 270699.