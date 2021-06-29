Shropshire law firm’s apprenticeship programme continues to flourish

An apprenticeship programme at a Shropshire law firm is flourishing, with the latest recruits working their way towards successful qualifications.

Emily Jones, Dana Johnstone and Dylan Boydell

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, has recently welcomed Emily Jones, Dana Johnstone and Dylan Boydell to the firm as apprentices.

All three are working towards Business Administration Level 3 Apprenticeships, and managing partner, Brian Evans, said helping young people take their first steps in the legal profession was always a priority for the firm.

“As a progressive law firm, we value apprenticeships highly and appreciate the importance of nurturing young talent,” he added.

“We are looking forward to supporting, developing and working with Dana, Dylan and Emily on their Lanyon Bowdler experience as their apprenticeships and careers progress.”

Emily Jones, who is from Oswestry and joined Lanyon Bowdler from The Marches Sixth Form, said: “This apprenticeship is a great opportunity to achieve a qualification, gain new skills and knowledge while being in a real working environment. It has also allowed me to get into employment with the opportunity to progress in my career path.

“I have already learned that I really enjoy being in the legal sector and the day-to-day work it involves. Lanyon Bowdler has provided me with many role models to look up to, and I would like to stay within this area of work in the future, aspiring to be a solicitor myself one day.”

Dana Johnstone, of Shrewsbury, used to work full-time in a care home and said: “The firm is very passionate about providing support and training to staff who want it, which impressed me as it is comforting knowing the firm wants to help your personal growth.

“Despite the fact I am an apprentice here at Lanyon Bowdler, I am not treated any differently to other staff and I am still given a variety of tasks to complete which I particularly enjoy, as I like a challenge.

“I have always been interested in a career in the legal sector, so in the future I would definitely like to stay within the solicitors and grow my knowledge.”

Dylan Boydell, of Coalbrookdale, studied at Shrewsbury College and used to work part-time in McDonalds. He said: “I initially started looking for an apprenticeship as I wasn’t enjoying college and thought I would benefit from a more hands-on role.

“At Lanyon Bowdler I am enjoying getting an inside perspective of a law firm and how it operates, as I find it intriguing and have always had an interest in law.

“I am unsure on what I want to do in the future, but by working here I am further developing my understanding of law which will help me decide if I want to take up a career in law.”