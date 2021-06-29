Corbetts steps up recruitment drive to tackle major surge in demand

Flexible shift patterns, part-time working and long-term permanent contracts are just some of the measures being introduced by a Shropshire manufacturer keen to fill 24 vacant positions.

Demand for galvanizing expertise has rocketed with Corbetts looking to fill 24new job roles

Corbetts the Galvanizers, which has secured a string of new orders since lockdown ended, has already taken on 25 new staff, but need additional general operatives to help it meet increasing demand from clients involved in construction, perimeter fencing, street furniture, transport and utilities.

Management at the 161-year-old firm are lamenting a major lack of available candidates, fuelled by many migrant workers from the EU returning home and a lot of individuals left in limbo with furlough now actually extending the uncertainty.

They are hoping that the additional flexibility and a host of new employee benefits will help position the company’s offer above other employers in the area that are looking to recruit.

“Demand for our galvanizing expertise has rocketed and we are in the process of ramping up staff numbers to meet that demand, a difficult challenge when you consider the current employment market,” explained Natalie Hughes, HR Manager at Corbetts the Galvanizers.

“I think industry in general is now seeing the impact of the EU drain in workers and there’s certainly a lot of people still waiting for furlough to finish before they make a decision on their future. We’re trying to offset this uncertainty by designing a package of positions that offer day, night and twilight shifts, as well as part time roles so we appeal to the widest possible audience.”

She continued: “One of the biggest benefits of working with us is the offer of a permanent contract. There’s so many agencies offering temporary opportunities or three-month placements…if you join our team, you’re here for the long run if you want to be and there’s plenty of training and development in place for you to progress in the business.”

Corbetts the Galvanizers has been supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe for over 160 years.

This process is the most effective and environmentally friendly way to protect steel from the elements and provides a long-term solution to corrosion (rust) and maintenance free protection in excess of 100 years.

It was taken over in 2017 by Ardenton Capital and this marked a paradigm shift in direction from the previous owners, reflected in the modern employee-centric culture that is now in place.

In addition to industry-leading pay rates and training opportunities, the firm has also introduced more softer benefits, including free hot drinks, vouchers for Christmas, Easter Eggs for the family and regular fish and chips as a ‘thank you’ for hard work.

Natalie went on to add: “General operative will be required to load and unload beams with customer products, be responsible for final quality checks and ensuring that the plant is kept tidy.

“We’re looking for anyone who wants to begin a career in manufacturing. All you need to be is committed and hardworking and we’ll do the rest, with on-site training and access to our unique Iron Duke Academy.

“This will be available for every operative who joins us, starting with initial induction, health and safety advice and a training plan that allows them to work in different departments, including using forklift trucks, overhead cranes, pre-treatment acid management and in the zinc pot process.

“The first year of the skills ladder gets them the Iron Duke Bronze Award, which paves the way for new training and skills, eventually culminating in the Gold Award. This rewards them with additional holiday and internal recognition, not to mention progression routes to becoming a supervisor or manager.”

To apply for one of the jobs, please visit www.wcorbett.co.uk or search #jobsforirondukes on social media.