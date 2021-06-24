Work set to begin on £4.3 million expansion of Bishop’s Castle Business Park

Work on a major £4.3 million expansion to one of Shropshire’s business parks is due to begin next month, boosting the local economy and securing and creating jobs.

An artist impression of how the expansion of the business park will look

Shropshire Council has appointed SJ Roberts Construction Ltd to carry out the work at Bishop’s Castle Business Park, which will be expanded by 50,000 square feet.

The council-owned park secured £1.27 million European Regional Development funding last year, while Shropshire Council has agreed to spend £3.1 million on the project to boost economic growth in the region.

SJ Roberts are due to begin work on the site in July with a targeted opening of March 2022.

Councillor Ed Potter, portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said:

“This is a huge boost for the Shropshire economy and I am delighted that we have been able to appoint SJ Roberts Construction as our contractors for this expansion project.

“We are absolutely dedicated to boosting the Shropshire economy as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and this forms part of a huge project to enhance our business parks.

“Spades will be in the ground as early as next month, with work due to be completed by Spring next year.

“The new floor space will be made up of two 15,000sqft units and two 10,000sqft units, one of which will be split into five starter units, giving new businesses the chance to take up a premises.

“This will allow many Shropshire firms to expand and grow locally – creating more jobs for local people and securing further jobs already taken by residents.

“It has never been more important to support our businesses and towns and this is yet another example of us ensuring firms can flourish in Shropshire.”

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council member for Bishop’s Castle, said:

“The development of the Business Park in Bishop’s Castle is critical to our local economy. It will allow local businesses to expand and bring new jobs to the area. It is also very good news that a local company, SJ Roberts, have been appointed to undertake the construction and I look forward to the work starting very soon.”

Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Property Services Group (PSG) at Shropshire Council on this very prestigious project.

“We look forward to providing the commercial units that this site deserves & local businesses need, being a prime location on Bishop’s Castles existing business park, SJ Roberts will endeavour to engage with the local community and schools throughout the build process.”