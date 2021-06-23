WR Partners continues its growth with three senior promotions

The last 18 months have been challenging for most businesses, and during this time, few would have considered the bold actions of re-branding or acquiring another large business, WR Partners did both.

Newly promoted , Phil Pugh, Sarah Davies and Tracey Hayward

The leadership team focusing on future growth and offering the best possible client service. During this time and for their continued exceptional performance, three members of the team have been promoted to senior roles within the practice.

Sarah Davies has been promoted to Rural Director. Sarah joined the business after completing her A-Levels at 18 and has always worked in the Rural team and is now part of its leadership team. She enjoys the interesting nature of the industry and how she can help clients overcome their business challenges. On her promotion, Sarah said “ I have been supported and encouraged over the years by my managers and partners and this really helped my continued personal development, I am now looking forward to developing the team and working more closely with our Rural clients”.

Phil Pugh is now a Director working from the Newtown office. He joined the practice in 2008 on the graduate programme and has worked from the Mid-Wales office ever since. He has worked in various areas of accountancy but specialises in work for business and commercial clients. Phil is excited about the future “I believe a can-do attitude and hard work both with colleagues and clients has been the key to my progression over the years. The team we have at Newtown is youthful and energetic and with their positive attitude I am looking forward to seeing and being part of great things for the office in the future”.

Tracey Hayward started working as Financial Controller for the business 21 years ago working from small offices located in a Shrewsbury town house. She was a member of the finance team and ran the company payroll. Through this work she was responsible for the transition from a paper-based payroll to a digital system and developing the payroll bureau service for clients. Through her promotion to Director of Employer Services, Tracey wants to continue to expand the team and the work it does. “By offering our clients the best advice and support for what is arguably one of the most important functions of their business – paying their staff, we build trust and develop long standing working relationships. I am looking forward to expanding the great team we have now to continue to remove the timely and complicated work that processing a payroll can prove to be for many businesses”.

Managing Partner Helen Spencer commented “As a Firm we are committed to providing our people with career development opportunities, recognising great achievement, and unlocking potential. We share success throughout the year, promoting when people are ready and there is a business need. Sarah, Phil, and Tracey have all worked for the practice for most of their working lives and their dedication and hard work over the years has contributed to the businesses continuing growth. I am personally delighted they have all been promoted to the role of Director and look forward to seeing their journey continue with WR Partners in the years ahead”.