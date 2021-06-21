Market Drayton florist crowned one of the UK’s best

Market Drayton florist Flores Diem has been accepted into the exclusive Good Florist Guide, the gold standard of floristry and the only merit-based guide to the finest florists in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Flores Diem is located on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton

Acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists Flores Diem were awarded the prestigious accolade last week. Owners Philip Payne and Vivienne Payne Derricutt described themselves as humbled and overjoyed

No-one can buy their way into the Guide. To be part of it, florists undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved. Flores Diem submitted a detailed description of their floristry business, including the range available and services offered as well as images of their business premises, their design work, their team and even the delivery vehicle! It was then assessed by industry experts to ensure it met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Commenting on their success Phil and Viv of Flores Diem said: “We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide. We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

“What’s special about our business is that we specialise in creating unique high quality floral arrangements at affordable prices and a customer experience that is second to none. We also have a growing house plant section of our business called Plantae Diem which supplies both locally and nationally”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of industry bible The Florist magazine, and founder of Good Florist Guide set it up as a way to ensure customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

Caroline said: “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist and without it costing an arm or a leg. The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry. It allows consumers to know that the florist they use is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”