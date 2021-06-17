18.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Fabweld Steel Products welcomes its latest recruit into vital role

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire based Fabweld Steel Products has welcomed the latest addition to its team with the appointment of its first health, safety and environment apprentice.

Amy Truswell, Health, Safety and Environment Apprentice at FSP
Amy Truswell, who took up the role at the start of June, will be building a stronger health and safety culture across the company and developing FSP’s in-house expertise in this sector.

Amy will be working towards the Safety, Health & Environment Technician Level 3 qualification, alongside securing certification in key disciplines such as IOSH and NEBOSH.

Wayne Carter, Operations Director, said that Amy’s role was integral to FSP’s development over the coming years.

“While Amy is studying towards her qualification, she will support the team with implementing health and safety protocol and supporting with our environmental analysis and development,” he said.

“However, the longer-term aim is to develop Amy’s position into a compliance management role to support our growth plans and business strategy. Having a specialist with the skills and expertise directly in the organisation will be vital as these issues become increasingly important in years to come.”

Amy, who was recruited with the support of Ladder for Shropshire, a county-wide initiative that supports employers in offering apprenticeship, traineeship and kickstart opportunities, will complete her 24-month apprenticeship programme in association with In-Comm Training,

She said: “Having seen the role advertised with Ladder for Shropshire, I applied for the apprenticeship at FSP because I was looking for a role in the manufacturing sector that had real opportunity for progression.

“Completing the apprenticeship means that I am combining real life work experience with classroom-based knowledge — the best of both worlds. I’m looking forward to taking on some key responsibilities at FSP and already have a list of tasks and ideas to work on.”

FSP has vast experience of supporting apprenticeships throughout their studies and into the world of full-time work, as three of the four members of the management team all began as apprentices with the organisation.

Richard Hilton, Managing Director, added: “Apprenticeships provide the perfect opportunity for both student and employer. Students receive the hands-on experience that is vital in today’s workplace, while the business reaps the benefits of a newly trained member of the team.

“Amy is the fourth apprentice who is working with us at the moment, providing us with the support and skills to grow and develop into new markets and countries.”

