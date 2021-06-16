TC Homes donate building materials to Hadley Learning Community children

Shropshire construction company TC Homes has donated materials to a school in Telford to help children role-play and learn about aspirational careers.

Year 2 children are pictured learning with the donated equipment from TC Homes

The Shrewsbury-based construction company, are currently working on a site at Station Road in Minsterley of 16, two and three-bed homes.

Year 6 teacher at Hadley Learning Community, Joanne Antenbring, who lives nearby, contacted the company to see if the school could make use of any scrap building materials.

Site manager Tom Capper was happy to oblige and the firm has now supplied the school with spare pipe work, construction tape, exposed gas works signs and shiny heat seal paper.

Mrs Antenbring, who is also Maths Subject Leader and STEM Coordinator, said: “As an all-through school, teaching children aged 3-16, we want to get the children interested in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) early on. This raises aspirations from a younger age and exposes the children to the range of career opportunities available to them.

“We encourage this by using role play and the children have made their own mini construction sites outside using the materials kindly donated by TC Homes. The children are loving the new outdoor provision where they can pretend to be architects and managers, we have even bought them some high-vis vests and hard hats!

“We want to work with businesses more and are so grateful for these donations. What may have been rubbish to TC Homes could help our children see the beginnings of a future career and it all helps with their confidence and communication. The children have absolutely loved unloading the items, building their areas and working together.”

Site Manager at TC Homes, Tom Capper, said: “I was delighted to be able to help Joanne and the school.

“We have already donated to the school but we will continue to pass more materials along as often as we can. We really believe in working alongside the communities we work amongst and are more than happy to help with inspiring projects such as this one.

“Anything which engages children in education and helps their confidence can only be a good thing.”