Besblock donates four-figure sum to school’s fundraising appeal

A Telford company has served an ace after donating a four-figure sum to a Shropshire school’s special fundraising appeal. 

Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

Leading concrete block manufacturer Besblock has donated £2,500 to a fundraising campaign set up by Wrekin College in aid of Bright Ideas for Tennis charity.

Pupils at the school are aiming to raise £5,000 to fund a series of free tennis activity sessions for adults and children with learning, sensory and physical disabilities. 

The cause is something that Besblock’s managing director Andrew Huxley is always keen to support. 

“We’re huge supporters of making sport more accessible,” he explained. “Besblock has sponsored Shropshire’s Disabled Cricket Team for the past two seasons as well as Newport Rugby Club and Shifnal Ladies Football Club.

“It is especially important for young people, like the pupils at Wrekin College, to get involved in the movement to make sport more accessible so in generations to come it will be better for us all. A huge pat on the back to them all and I am thrilled to be helping with their fundraising efforts!” 

Wrekin tennis team training with professional tennis player Danny Sapsford

Tennis players from Wrekin College are hoping to compete in the charity’s 24 Hour Tennis Marathon at the prestigious National Tennis Centre in Roehampton in September. 

Head of History and Politics Mr Ben Smith who has organised the fundraiser said the pupils were delighted to be one huge step closer to their fundraising goal. “On behalf of everyone here at Wrekin College, a big thank you to Andrew and the team at Besblock for their generous contribution. 

“There are a number of very committed and enthusiastic tennis players at Wrekin College and I’m very proud of the team for organising this fundraising event in aid of the Bright Ideas for Tennis charity.” 

