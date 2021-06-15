SMI website delivers mouthwatering boost to local charity

A Telford company’s new website has delivered a tasty treat for a local charity.
The new Seymour Manufacturing International site showcases the award-winning range of temperature control products produced at its UK manufacturing base, on the Stafford Park industrial estate.
As part of the launch, the company ran a competition where the first batch of visitors could win chocolate treats, plus a bespoke carry bag using SMI’s celebrated Tempro thermal insulation.
And one of the winners asked the SMI team to donate the prize instead to a local charity of their choice.
So that meant a tasty surprise for Hope House, which runs hospices in Shropshire and Mid Wales for seriously ill children.
Louise Bowen, fundraising administrator at Hope House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are grateful to SMI for their donation of chocolate to us.
“Some of the children staying with us had a great time melting the chocolate down and cooking with it, creating a fun activity and lots of fun.
“They also donated a brilliant cool bag which will help us when we are able to take the children out for picnics again.”