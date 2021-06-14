Shropshire sweetshop gears up for busy Father’s Day

A traditional Shropshire sweetshop is gearing up for a busy Father’s Day this year, with special gifts being in high demand.

Carol Russell, who run’s the retro shop in Madeley, said that families were making a special effort this year as they were able to get together at last.

Her High Street shop, called Mrs Russell’s Sweets and Treats, stocks more than 500 different varieties and brands.

“This year we are offering new gifts which are proving very popular for Father’s Day on June 20,” said Carol, who said that business had been booming since she was allowed to re-open.

“Families want to spoil their dads and granddads with special treats, which can be made to order and personalised with photographs and individual messages and even poems.”

Carol has welcomed the new ‘Love Madeley’ initiative which has recently been launched to promote the town.

The campaign, backed by the Town Council, aims to bring businesses, local organisations and the community together to raise the profile of Madeley and attract more visitors and investment.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley explained: “The town has a vibrant community and deserves to shout about all the good things going on.

“There are plenty of well-regarded businesses, lovely cafés, great architecture, fabulous open spaces and historical connections. And at its heart is its crowning glory – the recently-restored Anstice building.”