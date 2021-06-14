15.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 14, 2021

Shropshire sweetshop gears up for busy Father’s Day

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A traditional Shropshire sweetshop is gearing up for a busy Father’s Day this year, with special gifts being in high demand.

Carol Russell, who run’s the retro shop in Madeley
Carol Russell, who run’s the retro shop in Madeley

Carol Russell, who run’s the retro shop in Madeley, said that families were making a special effort this year as they were able to get together at last.

Her High Street shop, called Mrs Russell’s Sweets and Treats, stocks more than 500 different varieties and brands.

- Advertisement -

“This year we are offering new gifts which are proving very popular for Father’s Day on June 20,” said Carol, who said that business had been booming since she was allowed to re-open.

“Families want to spoil their dads and granddads with special treats, which can be made to order and personalised with photographs and individual messages and even poems.”

Carol has welcomed the new ‘Love Madeley’ initiative which has recently been launched to promote the town.

The campaign, backed by the Town Council, aims to bring businesses, local organisations and the community together to raise the profile of Madeley and attract more visitors and investment.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley explained: “The town has a vibrant community and deserves to shout about all the good things going on.

“There are plenty of well-regarded businesses, lovely cafés, great architecture, fabulous open spaces and historical connections. And at its heart is its crowning glory – the recently-restored Anstice building.” 

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP