Norma shows age is no barrier in business

A Shropshire woman is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to running a company.

Dr Norma Raynes, who is 81 years old and lives in Whitchurch, has just completed a business expansion course developed by specialist consultants Good2Great.

Norma’s organisation ‘From Generation to Generation’, which links up older people with school pupils, is now hoping to go from strength to strength.

“My business aims to create sustainable programmes to support and inspire young and older members of local communities by bringing them together to cooperate, have fun and learn from each other,” she explained.

“We want communities to value the assets they have in younger and older people, helping them enrich learning opportunities for their pupils and have a range of programmes and partnerships available for schools.”

Norma said that she thought the pandemic has put paid to her plans for expansion but since she had completed the expansion course she was optimistic about the future.

“Good2Great has been brilliant in providing us with practical help and making us realise we had a valuable product and reassess what we should do to take it to market,” she commented.

Sally Themans of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great said that her consultancy helped a range of business owners.

“We have assisted people of all age – from teenagers who are just starting out on their careers up to octogenarians such as Norma – she is a very inspiring individual who demonstrates that age is not important if you have a great entrepreneurial spirit!”

Good2Great’s business expansion programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.