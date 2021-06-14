15.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 14, 2021

Norma shows age is no barrier in business

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire woman is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to running a company.

Norma’s organisation ‘From Generation to Generation’, links up older people with school pupils
Norma’s organisation ‘From Generation to Generation’, links up older people with school pupils

Dr Norma Raynes, who is 81 years old and lives in Whitchurch, has just completed a business expansion course developed by specialist consultants Good2Great.

Norma’s organisation ‘From Generation to Generation’, which links up older people with school pupils, is now hoping to go from strength to strength.

- Advertisement -

“My business aims to create sustainable programmes to support and inspire young and older members of local communities by bringing them together to cooperate, have fun and learn from each other,” she explained.

“We want communities to value the assets they have in younger and older people, helping them enrich learning opportunities for their pupils and have a range of programmes and partnerships available for schools.”

Norma said that she thought the pandemic has put paid to her plans for expansion but since she had completed the expansion course she was optimistic about the future.

“Good2Great has been brilliant in providing us with practical help and making us realise we had a valuable product and reassess what we should do to take it to market,” she commented.

Sally Themans of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great said that her consultancy helped a range of business owners.

“We have assisted people of all age – from teenagers who are just starting out on their careers up to octogenarians such as Norma – she is a very inspiring individual who demonstrates that age is not important if you have a great entrepreneurial spirit!”

Good2Great’s business expansion programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP