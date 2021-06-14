15.1 C
Family-run Wellington firm makes donation to local baby bank

A Wellington shop has given a big boost to a charity that helps young families struggling to cope.

Pictured from left, Virginia Ritchie, Erin Aston, Sharon Wadeson and Nola Wilde of Telford Crisis Support, Mayor Paul Davis and Ameer Karim, Aqueel Karim and Kate Lambert of Newbie and Me
Newbie & Me of King Street, a family-owned firm specialising in baby and toddler equipment, has handed over a £200 donation to the Telford Crisis Support Baby and Toddler Bank.

The bank, in Sutton Hill, helps over 100 people a year who do not have the funds to access clothing and equipment for their children aged up to four and can be accessed through midwives, GPs and health visitors.

Virginia Richie, baby bank co-ordinator, thanked Newbie and Me for their substantial gift.

“It is the generosity of businesses such as Newbie and Me that enable us to reach out and support the community – we are very grateful,” she commented.

Wellington Mayor Paul Davis, who presented the donation, said: “Newbie & Me owners Aqueel and Emir Karim brought their business to Wellington a little over a year ago.

“Today, with eight members of staff, they have persisted throughout challenging lockdowns, providing a unique offer not only to Wellington but to their customers who are travelling from further afield too – bringing welcome trade to Wellington which is just great for our town.

“Their kind donation will go to support new parents in crisis. The voluntary work undertaken by the baby bank to help families is vital and the £200 gift will help make a positive difference.

“I’m confident that Newbie & Me will go from strength to strength as they continue to be part of our wonderful Wellington community.”

