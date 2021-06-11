Two new appointments at Telford College

Two business administration apprentices have taken up important new roles at Telford College.

Rachael Watts and Kiran Uppal have taken on new roles at Telford College

Rachael Watts has been appointed project co-ordinator to oversee the college’s plans to open a new maths and digital hub in Telford town centre’s ‘Station Quarter’.

And Kiran Uppal has joined the administration team as an executive assistant, where her role includes supporting the executive and senior leadership team.

Rachael, a former Church Stretton Secondary School student, is an army wife who has returned to education after taking a break to start a family.

She began on a level three apprenticeship at the college’s Willow Tree centre before moving to the employer engagement team, and completed her level four business and professional administration apprenticeship last spring.

“It was tough fitting the apprenticeship around family life, but Telford College has been very flexible with any needs or changes I have needed to make,” she said.

“The main skills gained from my apprenticeship training include communication, organisation and the ability to prioritise.

“This qualification slots in everywhere – no matter what sector you work in, there is always some sort of administration going on behind the scenes.”

Since taking on the project co-ordinator role in May, Rachael has also began studying for her Prince2 project management qualification.

“To anyone considering studying a business administration apprenticeship, I would say definitely do it! There are so many routes and departments you can take yourself, such as customer service or HR.

“After being at the college for only just over three years, I have made so much progress.”

Kiran, a former student of Wrockwardine Wood Arts Academy – now Telford Priory School – completed her level two business administration qualification at Telford College, and is now combining her new role with level three studies.

She said: “Apprenticeships really are the way to go. You can fit them around yourself and your working life.

“With a business administration apprenticeship, there are so many pathways you can take.

“I have really increased in confidence since starting my apprenticeship. I work with a great team of people, and appreciate the relationships I have built with my colleagues and the support I get from people around me at work.”

Telford College is throwing open the doors of the campus for an open event on June 23, when there will be an opportunity to find out more about the latest apprenticeships and courses, and view the facilities.

For more details, or to register, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/open-events/