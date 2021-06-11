16.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 11, 2021

Beaver Bridges celebrate Bridge Design and Engineering Awards win

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Beaver Bridges are celebrating after recently being awarded the Bridge Design and Construction 2021 Award for ‘Bridge Construction Projects up to £5m’.

The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld
The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld

The major industry award is for the company’s work designing, fabricating, and erecting two steel truss bridges over the Greta River in the Lake District at Brundholme and Low Pearson.

The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld, undertaken by the Lake District National Park after Storm Desmond in 2015.

- Advertisement -

Sales Director Richard Hinckley commented: “The original build sequence presented several risks to the environment, programme, safety and cost as it required significant in-channel works in an area subject to flooding.  We developed a unique build sequence, which successfully eliminated the need for disruptive in-channel works, as well as reducing the programme time and associated costs by 30%.”

Beaver Bridges are extremely proud to have been involved in getting this major tourist trail back up and running in this wonderful part of the country following the devastation caused by Storm Desmond.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP