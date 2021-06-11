Beaver Bridges celebrate Bridge Design and Engineering Awards win

Beaver Bridges are celebrating after recently being awarded the Bridge Design and Construction 2021 Award for ‘Bridge Construction Projects up to £5m’.

The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld

The major industry award is for the company’s work designing, fabricating, and erecting two steel truss bridges over the Greta River in the Lake District at Brundholme and Low Pearson.

The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld, undertaken by the Lake District National Park after Storm Desmond in 2015.

Sales Director Richard Hinckley commented: “The original build sequence presented several risks to the environment, programme, safety and cost as it required significant in-channel works in an area subject to flooding. We developed a unique build sequence, which successfully eliminated the need for disruptive in-channel works, as well as reducing the programme time and associated costs by 30%.”

Beaver Bridges are extremely proud to have been involved in getting this major tourist trail back up and running in this wonderful part of the country following the devastation caused by Storm Desmond.