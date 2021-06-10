Budgen Motors extends sponsorship deal with The Shrewsbury Club

A Shropshire car dealership has extended its long-standing sponsorship of a family-friendly Shrewsbury health and fitness club.

James Martin, front, the managing director of Budgen Motors, with Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club

Budgen Motors has pledged its continued support to The Shrewsbury Club.



The company, which has showrooms in Shrewsbury and Telford, has been a driving force behind the success of the top international tennis tournaments regularly hosted by The Shrewsbury Club.



Budgen Motors also supports the club’s popular tennis programme which allows coaches from the Sundorne Road venue to teach tennis to children in local schools.



Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We enjoy an excellent partnership with Budgen Motors which is beneficial to both parties.



“It was fantastically reassuring that as soon as we were able to reopen after being closed for much of the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic that Budgen Motors wanted to renew their sponsorship.



“The fact they were so keen demonstrates the benefits they get from working with the club.”



He added: “Budgen Motors have their cars on show outside our main entrance and also run competitions for customers with prizes that include spa days here at the club.



“It’s a case of two Shrewsbury businesses working together to support one another – and we really value the strong partnership we have.”



James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, added the company enjoy working closely with the team at The Shrewsbury Club.



He said: “It seems right to continue what we have started to build up over the last few years, particularly with the tennis programme for local schools, which we are delighted to support.



“I see more and more Budgen Motors cars in the car park at The Shrewsbury Club, so the relationship we have is beneficial for us.



“I know it’s the same from the club’s perspective in that it’s also good for them, as we help generate quite a few customers for The Shrewsbury Club.



“We look forward to the partnership continuing to go from strength to strength.”