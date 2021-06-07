Employees at Shropshire-based Addo rack up more than 600 years of service

More than 30 long-standing members of staff have racked up more than 600 years of service at chilled pastry producer Addo Food Group’s Shropshire site.

Team members at Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton

The group is awarding 31 workers, who have been working collectively for the company for 630 years, at its Palethorpes Bakery with a cash bonus or vouchers of their choice.

The accolades span across ten, 20, 30 and 40 years of service and the group has also awarded a further 32 employees at its Dorset Foods and Poole Bakery sites in the South West, and a total of 164 across its Riverside and Tottle bakeries, as well as its central team, in Nottingham.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many long-standing members of staff within our sites at Addo and we’re delighted to have awarded more than 220 employees with a nice treat.

“The awards are a great opportunity for us to say thank you to our staff for their loyalty, hard work and many years of service. They’re a true testament to Addo and we’re honoured to have such a dedicated team.”

Addo Food Group, which currently employs around 2,400 permanent members of staff within the business, has 118 workers reaching their key milestones this year. The Group also recently launched an employee volunteering scheme to support local social issues and give back to communities.