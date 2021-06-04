Shrewsbury retailer Acoustic Boutique marks milestone anniversary

One of Shrewsbury’s local independent retailers has celebrated reaching an important business milestone.

Richard Terry of Acoustic Boutique, Mayor Julian Dean, Tina Boyle and Roger Boyle

Acoustic Boutique, which supplies and installs a range of television and audio set ups, marked its 15th anniversary with an in-store event with guest of honour Councillor Julian Dean, the Mayor of Shrewsbury.

Tina Boyle of Acoustic Boutique said: “We opened in the High Street in 2006 and have enjoyed being one of the town’s great independent shops.

“Shrewsbury is a wonderful place to live, work and visit and we are proud of our achievements over the last 15 years, which include winning a retail award and contributing to the economy of the town, as well as making many great friends during our time in business here.”

She said that a range of 15 celebrations were planned this year to commemorate the store’s milestone birthday, starting with a champagne event attended by guests including the Mayor and Shrewsbury BID head Seb Slater.

“We hope to link up with some of our partners and other local organisations during the year for some interesting activities for our customers as well as some environmental and charity events.

“It is great to see Shrewsbury thriving again after such a difficult period during lockdown but we are now enjoying meeting new and old customers again and are looking forward to trading in the town for years to come,” Tina added.

Seb Slater of Shrewsbury BID commented “Huge congratulations to Acoustic Boutique on their 15th Anniversary – a shining example of a town centre retailer offering a unique shopping experience and face to face advice that you just can’t get online!”