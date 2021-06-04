Return to work webinar for Shropshire businesses opens registrations

Businesses in Shropshire looking to bring staff back to the office post-lockdown are being invited to hear from a legal expert on the implications for employers.

Julia, a Partner at law firm FBC Manby Bowdler

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Julia Fitzsimmons, head of the firm’s employment team, has been advising employers on policies and regulations around workplace practice throughout the pandemic.

And on June 10, businesses are invited to a Zoom event to hear more about the next steps for employers as the Government continues with its roadmap out of lockdown next month.

- Advertisement -

Julia said: “From dealing with businesses across multiple sectors, including supporting them through the first lockdown lift, we know that the advice and guidance can be confusing.

“The danger is that confusion can lead to business owners, their managers and staff not knowing what the rules are and how they can keep their teams, clients and customers safe.

“During this session I will be looking at various issues including training requirements, risk assessments and Covid-secure measures which will need to be implemented.

“We’ll be covering how employers can support staff with mental health challenges which may arise because of or due to the transition back to the work place and how best to deal with multiple flexible working requests.”

The FBC Manby Bowdler session will also focus on holiday issues following the extension to the period during which employees are able to take annual leave, vaccination policies and changes in job numbers, roles and functions.”

Anyone who would like to attend can register for the Zoom event here.