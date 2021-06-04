Hadley Park House Hotel appoints new General Manager

Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford, Shropshire has appointed Jason Morgan to take the reins and lead the hotel out of lockdown following a big refurbishment to welcome guests back.

Jason Morgan

Jason has worked in many hotels in the area, learning every aspect of the hospitality business most recently as General Manager at the Radisson Hotel in Birmingham. A family man, who lives in Telford, Jason said:

“It’s been an ambition of mine to work at Hadley Park House Hotel for many years, having worked my way up to General Manager from a career in Food and Beverage. The hotel is a little gem with a fantastic reputation for quality and style and loads of potential.

“I’m delighted to work at an independent hotel where the staff and I can make a difference and treat guests as individuals and I’m pleased to have had a role in welcoming guest back from the first day the hotel reopened after lockdown.”

The hotel has over 90 weddings booked for this year and 80 already for 2022 as couples are keen to get married after delays and changes to the rules. Whilst weddings and events, such as themed Afternoon Teas and Children’s Parties are very popular, Jason is also keen to widen the appeal of the hotel.

He said: “I think there is an opportunity to promote the AA Rosette restaurant to local people looking for something a bit special with some enticing menus and events and encourage more businesses to utilise our excellent conference facilities as they start to open up again.”

The hotel has also started to promote ‘Secret Shropshire’ to visitors all over the UK looking to take staycations this year with a range of offers and some hand-picked ‘Short Breaks with Long Memories’ itineraries.

Directors and owners Mark Lewis and Geraldine Lewis have taken a step back from the day to day running of the business to work on developing the business going forward. Mark said:

“I am delighted to welcome Jason back to Shropshire and to leave the day to day running of the hotel in a safe pair of hands. He will undoubtedly bring a renewed energy and different perspective to Hadley Park House and after our enforced closure we have invested in improving the hotel and gardens so that we can offer our guests the very best possible experience in a safe environment.”

Hadley Park House Hotel has gained a reputation for serving good quality food and fine wines in beautiful surroundings and the Dorrells restaurant has been awarded an AA Rosette Award for the last 16 years.