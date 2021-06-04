7.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 4, 2021

Global award boosts recognition for Shropshire charity Landau

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Employment and training services provider, Landau, has been presented with a globally recognised award for its work to improve the lives of young people.

Landau CEO Sonia Roberts
Landau CEO Sonia Roberts

The charity, which is based in Shropshire, received a High Commendation in the Response to Covid-19 category at the 2021 Learning Excellence Awards, specifically for its IN2 programme.

The IN2 programme works with young people across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin that are not in education, employment or training (NEET) or are at risk of becoming NEET.

During the Covid lockdowns, Landau continued to support these young people remotely, helping to develop their employability and key life skills and move towards a successful future.

The Learning Excellence Awards are global awards for the business training, learning and development sector. The Response to Covid-19 category was a new award that recognised innovative thinking that helped in the response to learning throughout the pandemic.

Sonia Roberts, Landau’s Chief Executive said that the recognition was another huge achievement for the charity, in what has already been an award-winning year.

“To be presented with a High Commendation at these global awards, particularly for the work that we provided throughout lockdown, is further testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“The IN2 programme has worked with more than 1000 young people, with nearly 50% of those being supported returning to education or securing employment. The entire Landau team is committed to supporting some of the most disadvantaged young people across our region.”

The charity was also recently awarded with an esteemed Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility) category for its work providing support into employment and training for 3,000 people a year.

This is in addition to becoming a nationally recognised Centre of Excellence for its IPS service and securing the highest scoring RAND reviewed service in the UK in 2020 by independent research organisation, The RAND Corporation.

