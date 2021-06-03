Business and computing students reach UK skills final

A group of business and computing students from Telford College have reached the final of a UK skills competition.

The Telford College trio who reached the UK final, from left, Laaiba Ul-Haq, Sophia Tranter and Amelia Grzesik

The Inspirational Learning Group, and Staffordshire University invited students from across the country to design a new computer game as part of a National Skills Challenge.

And the winning Telford College team made it all the way through to the final eight of the UK-wide competition, earning huge plaudits for their efforts.

Around 200 of the college’s level three business and computing students initially took up the challenge to design and promote a computer game of their choice.

The winning team – Amelia Grzesik, Sophia Tranter and Laaiba Ul-Haq – came up with a game called ‘Car City’ in which players could compete in tournaments around the world.

“All of the Telford College judges were unanimous in the decision that this was our winning group,” said Teresa Hughes, learner manager for business, professional studies and digital.

“We then received notification that the students had made the top eight nationally. This is a tremendous achievement.

“Although they didn’t make the top three, we are all extremely proud of the students and of the way they conducted themselves. I congratulate Amelia, Sophia and Laaiba for their efforts.

“Their commitment and focus towards the project was outstanding and they proved that by working together in a team they showed the true meaning of synergy – all successful skills that they will take forward with them in their next steps.”

The National Skills Challenge aims to help students aged 16-18 to develop key enterprise and employability skills, giving them ideas about their future careers opportunities in a business or digital sector.

Working towards the development of a new game concept, learners had to consider complex topics such as their target demographic and how future tech could be implemented such as cyber security and the development of an E-sports event.

Michael Dyer, co-founder of The Inspirational Learning Group, said: “It is so important that at all levels of education we share the importance of enterprise skills, but particularly at what is such an important age.

“Seeing the level of creativity that young people from across the UK have demonstrated this year has been fantastic to see.”

