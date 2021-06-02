Reech Media partners with The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire

Reech Media has announced its partnership with The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire, ahead of today’s launch event.

Reech Designer George Hughes with Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire (left) and Mandy Thorn (centre)

The Shrewsbury-based marketing full service agency has partnered with The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire to design and deliver a website and supporting marketing materials to promote the prestigious competition in the county.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire exists to recognise the best organisations in the county, celebrating outstanding achievement in the following four categories:

– Innovation

– International Trade

– Sustainable Development

– Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility

Winners of an award are invited to a Royal reception where they will be presented with the award by one of The Queen’s representatives. They will also be given a Grant of Appointment, a commemorative crystal trophy, and will be permitted to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at the company office.

A reach media spokesperson said: “Every day we take pride in being an agency that’s in Shropshire, for Shropshire, and our commitment to our home county forms as part of our integrity. Our ongoing pro bono work and skills-based volunteering allow us to build strategic relationships and make a positive impact in the local community.

“When we were approached by Mandy Thorn MBE to assist with a marketing project for The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, we knew this would be a fantastic way to drive engagement and interaction with local businesses. Helping to spread the word about this notable initiative will hopefully encourage businesses across the county to enter and obtain the recognition they deserve.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, a Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire, said:

“All it takes is reaching out to Rob, to the team, to say ‘any chance you can help us?’ and they are the first people to put their hands up and say yes, we will do this and we have some great ideas. Creative, innovative, quick to deliver everything we need and are just bliss and a dream to work with.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire required an extremely user-friendly and simple website that would clearly outline the importance of the awards, the eligibility criteria for applicants and information on how to enter. Adopting a minimalist design, the website swiftly navigates the user through the various written and visual content. In addition to a bespoke website, Reech provided further marketing support, designing a bi-fold brochure and social media assets to support the event.

Speaking on working with Reech Media, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire,

commented:

“I am hugely indebted to Reech Media. They’ve put together for us a wonderful mini website and brochure. Without any stress from my point of view, it’s just happened – they’ve worked so quickly and with such enthusiasm, grasping exactly what we needed. And most importantly, they were friendly and helpful and understanding of what we wanted to achieve.”

The official launch event for The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire takes place virtually on Wednesday 2nd June 2021 at 3pm. The event will be hosted, and livestreamed, from Aico’s headquarters.

Register your place to attend virtually here https://bit.ly/2SJSxtZ