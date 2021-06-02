Enreach shortlisted for 5 awards

Business communications provider, Enreach, has been shortlisted for five awards at the prestigious Channel Champions Awards.

The company has been named as a finalist for, Reseller Marketing Team of the Year, Reseller Sales and Account Management Team of the Year, Reseller Sales Support Team of the Year, Reseller Billing and Finance Team of the Year and Reseller People and Culture Team of the Year.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, spoke of the news “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in five categories at the Channel Champions Awards.

“It has been a true company-wide effort to support our customers throughout the past 18 months and these acknowledgements are a testament to each team’s hard work.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists, we’re up against some very stiff competition!”

The provider will find out if they’ve been successful at the awards ceremony in London on Thursday 1 July.