Three quarters of Shropshire businesses expect staff to continue working from home

More than 70% of businesses say some of their staff will continue working from home over the next 12 months, a new survey has found.

But Shropshire Chamber of Commerce believes employers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact which long-term home working could have on team morale, or the mental health of employees.

The British Chambers of Commerce carried out a survey to investigate expected employment patterns, and found that 72% of businesses will have some staff working remotely for at least the next year.

- Advertisement -

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “Not all sectors have been able to embrace remote working to the same degree since the start of the pandemic.

“Mental health and wellbeing of employees were cited by more than half the companies surveyed as a barrier to remote working – making it more difficult to foster a team spirit within the business.

“Others mentioned requirements for face-to-face contact with staff or customers, and the need for physical presence to operate equipment as barriers.

“We know only too well ourselves, through events such as our ‘netwalking’ get-togethers and our first corporate golf day, that Shropshire companies hugely value face-to-face contact.”

The British Chambers of Commerce figures show that over two thirds of businesses are now offering remote working to employees.

Four in five professional services companies, such as finance and law, have been able to offer working from home, compared with 61% of manufacturers and 54% of hospitality and retail businesses.