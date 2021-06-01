19.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Three quarters of Shropshire businesses expect staff to continue working from home

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

More than 70% of businesses say some of their staff will continue working from home over the next 12 months, a new survey has found.

But Shropshire Chamber of Commerce believes employers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact which long-term home working could have on team morale, or the mental health of employees.

The British Chambers of Commerce carried out a survey to investigate expected employment patterns, and found that 72% of businesses will have some staff working remotely for at least the next year.

- Advertisement -

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “Not all sectors have been able to embrace remote working to the same degree since the start of the pandemic.

“Mental health and wellbeing of employees were cited by more than half the companies surveyed as a barrier to remote working – making it more difficult to foster a team spirit within the business.

“Others mentioned requirements for face-to-face contact with staff or customers, and the need for physical presence to operate equipment as barriers.

“We know only too well ourselves, through events such as our ‘netwalking’ get-togethers and our first corporate golf day, that Shropshire companies hugely value face-to-face contact.”

The British Chambers of Commerce figures show that over two thirds of businesses are now offering remote working to employees.

Four in five professional services companies, such as finance and law, have been able to offer working from home, compared with 61% of manufacturers and 54% of hospitality and retail businesses.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP