Tanki joins top 1% of over 11,000 new firms created during pandemic

A Shropshire based business has been rewarded by the British Business Bank as runner up in their Social Impact Business of the Year Award, as judged from a pool of over 11,000 start-ups created during the pandemic.

Tanki, an environmentally friendly, plastic free, non-blocking toilet paper which is designed to remove one of the leading causes of blockage can add this latest recognition to its current haul including the Innovation Award from Maritime UK as well as being a National Finalist with the Rural Business Awards…. despite only making the first batch in October.

Tanki twin ply is manufactured with an innovative water lamination technique to eliminate the need for glues, which the UK flushes down the drain at a rate of 22,000 tonnes per year.

With the company going from strength to strength, Co-Founder Mark Collins said:

“Originally we wanted to create a toilet paper for use onboard 5 star cruise ships where a balance between preventing blockages and providing a high-quality product for passengers needed to be maintained. To our surprise we now have customers all over the country using our product in their yachts, caravans, macerating toilets and all “wonky bogs” in between!”.

His colleague, Matt O’Crowley added:

“Our base in Shrewsbury is fast becoming Tanki Town and we are so excited about the next months and years ahead. I’m already thinking about how we could wipe bottoms in space…but until then it would be fun to see Tanki in every troublesome toilet in the UK! We are currently seeing great sales online and in our local stockists, but we are really keen to make Tanki more widely available on shelves.”