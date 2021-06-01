19.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Halls Commercial welcomes new team member

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire commercial property agents Halls Commercial has announced the appointment of Harriet Shakeshaft into their Shrewsbury office as a commercial property surveyor.

James Evans and Harriet Shakeshaft of Halls Commercial Property
Halls Commercial property have continued to provide property services and advice throughout the pandemic, and have seen a very busy first quarter of the year. Harriet joins the team having recently completed her RICS APC in October 2019. She brings with her a wealth of industry experience, previously working for a commercial property firm in Chester.

“I am delighted to be joining Halls Commercial in the agency and professional team.  James and his team are great and I’m looking forward to working with them all.  I am thrilled to be taking up this opportunity and am looking forward to developing my career further and meeting new people in the industry.”

Harriet is originally from Shropshire and carried out her earlier studies at Shrewsbury high school, before going on to attend university at Birmingham. Outside of work Harriet enjoys spending her time skiing and playing tennis, she also has a passion for cooking.

James Evans, Head of Commercial at Halls commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome Harriet into our team, I’m sure she will be an invaluable addition as we continue to grow regionally and nationally.

“It has been a difficult year for all, but I’m proud to say that Halls Commercial team adapted and continued to provide an excellent standard of customer service to our clients, which in turn has seen demand for our expertise increase and the need to expand our team. I very much look forward to working with Harriet, and seeing the team grow from strength to strength.”

