Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Beaver Bridges appoint new sales director

By Shropshire Live Business

UK Bridge Supplier Beaver Bridges has welcomed Richard Hinckley to the business as its new Sales Director.

Richard Hinckley
Richard will be responsible for sales, marketing and business development and brings with him many years of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm for the UK Bridging Market and joins the Shrewsbury-based company at an exciting period of growth.

Richard commented: “What a great time to be joining Beaver Bridges in such an exciting period for both the business and our industry. Throughout my career I have always been passionate about working with clients to deliver bridging projects whilst developing strong relationships to bring trust, quality and collaborative working. These are core business values to the Beaver Bridges team who I am very excited to be working with.”

Henry Beaver, Managing Director, commented: “The appointment of Richard in this new role will reinforce Beaver Bridges position in the market helping us continue to continue our strategic growth of our bridge design, fabrication and installation business.”

