Two more appointments help bolster Shropshire law firm’s team

A Shropshire law firm is “investing in its people” with the recruitment of two individuals to help develop its team.

Emma Harrison and Cliff Parker

Lanyon Bowdler has appointed a learning and development manager in a newly-created role, along with an IT training specialist, as part of a growing team to support the firm’s staff.

Debbie Brooks, Lanyon Bowdler’s HR manager, said the appointments were part of a long-term strategy to develop the firm’s back-office team.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma Harrison as our new learning and development manager, and Cliff Parker as a dedicated IT training specialist.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have seen demand increase across many areas of the firm over the past 12 months.

“As well as recruiting into our various legal departments, we have made it a priority to build our team of support staff, who are vital to the continued success of the firm.

“It’s all part of a long-term strategy to invest in our people, which underpins the efficient and professional service our lawyers provide for our clients.”

Emma Harrison said she was looking forward to building on Lanyon Bowdler’s reputation as an award-winning training legal practice.

“Lanyon Bowdler is well known for its commitment to its training programme, and has an enviable reputation for being an outstanding firm for trainee solicitors,” she said.

“I am really excited to be here and look forward to working with our trainees, and indeed all of our staff to help them develop their skills.”

Cliff Parker said his job was to make people’s lives easier by helping them to understand the firm’s IT systems.

He said: “I’ve worked in IT most of my life and worked in the legal industry, both purely in IT technical support and then as a trainer, for some 13 years.

“I’m responsible for taking people through their IT inductions when they join the firm, and I help new starters with the daunting challenges of learning new IT systems.

“I joined Lanyon Bowdler at the end of 2020 and have found it’s a great firm to work for – and very supportive. There’s very much a ‘family firm’ feel here.

“I really enjoy the challenges of working in IT, helping staff with their queries, and trying to make their lives that little bit easier in using IT systems.”